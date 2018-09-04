Newsletter
Amazon Teams Up With Goldman Sachs to Offer Credit Lines to Merchants

Marcus enters consumer market with a bang

South Korean Merchants Could be a Key to Digital Yuan Adoption
South Korean Merchants Could be a Key to Digital Yuan Adoption

Merchants in South Korea are reportedly onboard with the digital yuan

June 12, 2020
FSC Hearing Clarifies Distinction Between FedAccounts and a Tokenized Digital Dollar
FSC Hearing Clarifies Distinction Between FedAccounts and a Tokenized Digital Dollar

Many Americans lack the access to receive even basic relief funds. Will the digital dollar help them on time?

June 12, 2020
Singapore FinTech Association Takes Big Steps to Facilitate Adoption
Singapore FinTech Association Takes Big Steps to Facilitate Adoption

Singapore shows massive support to FinTech in the wake of COVID-19

June 11, 2020
DIFC Invests in Four FinTech Startups, Others to Follow
DIFC Invests in Four FinTech Startups, Others to Follow

DIFC promotes FinTech in the Middle Eastern, African, and South Asian (MEASA) markets

June 10, 2020
Meet our Experts
We understand the existing inefficiencies inherent in the process of capitalizing private assets.
Tim Fries

Tim is a finance expert. He is a U. Chicago MBA and partner at a private equity firm.
Dan Fries

Dan is an FX analyst and former options trader. He is the CEO of The Tokenist.
Shane Neagle

A former analyst for the NSA, Shane is the Editor in chief for The Tokenist.
Read all about us

Wahed Raises $25 Million to Fund Halal Investing Platform
Wahed Raises $25 Million to Fund Halal Investing Platform

Halal investing sees greater demand, and now greater competition

June 10, 2020
New York, France Sign MoU for FinTech Regulation and Development
New York, France Sign MoU for FinTech Regulation and Development

What's the impact on FinTech in the US?

June 09, 2020
Federal Reserve Paper Suggests Commercial Banking May Become Obsolete
Federal Reserve Paper Suggests Commercial Banking May Become Obsolete

If all money is digital, and all of it is centrally issued, is there room for commercial banking?

June 09, 2020
DTCC Managed Over $2 Quadrillion Worth of Securities Last Year, Now Eyes DLT
DTCC Managed Over $2 Quadrillion Worth of Securities Last Year, Now Eyes DLT

DTCC paves the path to harness DLT for next generation finance

June 06, 2020
Milestone: Securitize Issues First Security Token Royalty Payment for Lottery.com
Milestone: Securitize Issues First Security Token Royalty Payment for Lottery.com

Security tokens continue to reach new heights in 2020

June 05, 2020
Press Center
The Tokenist is regularly relied upon by leading national news outlets to provide expert commentary on emerging FinTech.

Bloomberg: Security Tokens are the New Crypto

CoinTelegraph: How Zero Interest Rates Will Impact Stablecoin Adoption

Yahoo! Finance: There's a New Buzzword in Crypto: 'STO'

Nasdaq: Why the French Government is Embracing Blockchain
Go to Press Center

